Little Rock Touchdown Club Reveals 2021 Lineup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2021 speakers at a news conference in the Simmons River Market building auditorium in downtown Little Rock. Little Rock Touchdown Club President and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 17th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

The 2021 lineup includes features Super Bowl victors, Pro Football Hall of Fame members, collegiate breakout stars and college head coaches from around the state. The Little Rock Touchdown Club serves as the Arkansas chapter for the National Football Foundation, and College Football Hall of Fame, partnering with Simmons Bank as a lead sponsor.

“Simmons has been proud supporter of the Little Rock Touchdown Club for seven seasons. We are delighted to hear from each of these talented and inspiring individuals as they share their passion and the lessons they’ve learned throughout their careers,” said George Makris, the chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “The legacy and camaraderie that the Little Rock Touchdown Club celebrates resonate strongly with our Simmons Bank culture.”

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $75 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club began in August 2004 when a small group gathered at what was then the Little Rock Hilton to discuss football. The club now has more than 500 members.

Other 2021 speakers include:

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Sam Pittman

Monday, Aug. 30: Verne Lundquist

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Vince Young

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Terry Bradshaw

Monday, Sept. 20: Hunter Yurachek

Monday, Sept. 27: Darren McFadden

Monday, Oct. 4: Eli Manning and Matt Jones

Monday, Oct. 11: Butch Jones

Monday, Oct. 18: Austin Allen

Monday, Oct. 25: Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson

Monday, Nov. 1: Nathan Brown

Monday, Nov.8: Walt Coleman

Monday, Nov. 15: Andre Ware and Quinn Grovey

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Ken Hatfield

Please click the link to see a recap of the announcement. (Photo and video credit: Chris Cranford)