Little Rock Parkview’s James Jointer Continuing Rehab for Knee Injury, Still Gaining Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2022 running back James Jointer was injured during his sophomore season, but is working his way back to be ready for the 2020 season.

Jointer, 6-1, 198, was among the recruits at the Feb. 1 Junior Day at Arkansas. While in Fayetteville, Jointer got some good news. The Razorbacks were his first offer when Chad Morris and his staff extended one on Jan. 26, 2019. While back in Fayetteville for the Junior Day, Jointer got good news from the new staff.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Jon) Cooper, Coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach (Jimmy) Smith, they were in the player’s lounge, joking around, they came up to my mom and told her, ‘You know he’s got an offer with this staff too,’” Jointer said. “It was kind of cool. I know my mom was about ready to cry.

“Honestly, it means a lot to me, with my whole situation, having surgery and all that, it just means a lot to me. The love that new coaches showed me really shocked me, I didn’t expect that. I loved the atmosphere. I can tell these guys, the new coaches, have something special.”

Jointer gave his impressions of Smith, the new running backs coach at Arkansas.

“Oh, I love him,” Jointer said. “I could tell that if I was to play for him, he’ll be like a big brother to me, not like a hard coach on me. I know he’ll be hard but I would love for him to be like a big brother.”

Jointer has offers to Missouri, Louisiana Tech and Memphis in addition to Arkansas.

“I’ve been worried about getting back and rehabbing more than my recruitment,” Jointer said. “I’m letting it come to me, not chasing it.”

He also talked about where he’s at as far as being back to full health.

“I’m actually at about 70-percent,” Jointer said. “I’ve been cleared to start running and cutting. I’m two months ahead. Most people don’t get here until 6-9 months. I’m ready for spring ball, ready to go.”

His surgery was the first week of October last fall.

Surgery was a success Thanks for all The support from my Teammates & coaches @ParkviewLr but it’s gameday let’s go patriots!!! 💙❤️#Committedtothep pic.twitter.com/D9Pu9LBsfY — James Jointer Jr1️⃣ (@James1Jointer) October 4, 2019

Jointer led the Parkview freshman team a perfect record in 2018. In Week 10 he played for the varsity against Little Rock Fair. On his first carry, he raced 60-yards for a touchdown.

Click here for his highlights.