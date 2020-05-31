Little Rock Parkview TE Erin Outley Cuts List to 10 Schools, Arkansas Included

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2021 three-star tight end Erin Outley has cut his list down to 10 schools.

Outley, 6-4, 237, has over 20 scholarship offers. His list now includes, in no particular order, Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2018, Outley caught 27 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns. As a freshman in 2017, Outley had 22 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns.

On Dec. 20, he became the first new in-state offer for Sam Pittman in the Class of 2021.

