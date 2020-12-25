Linebacker Grant Morgan Makes Decision on Future at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior linebacker Grant Morgan has announced he plans to return for the 2021 football season.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Christmas Day.

Merry Christmas! I’m not done being a Hog. My work here is unfinished. The best is yet to come. 31 is back! pic.twitter.com/lc3LmO1fil — Grant Morgan (@grantmorgan15) December 25, 2020

Morgan is having a banner senior season. He leads the Hogs in tackles with 111, including 40 solo, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, an interception he returned 23 yards for a touchdown, five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Morgan has been named first team All-SEC by the AP, Coaches and Pro Football Focus. Morgan is one of only two Razorback defenders in the last 10 seasons to garner AP and coaches’ All-SEC first team honors, joining Martrell Spaight in 2014. Morgan is tied for the nation’s lead, averaging 12.3 tackles per game. The former walk-on linebacker from Greenwood is also a finalist for the Burlsworth Award given to the top performing former walk-on player. No Razorback has ever won the award.

Oddly enough, Morgan had never started a game at Arkansas prior to this season though he had played in 36 games entering 2020. He had 101 tackles in his first three seasons, nine for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, four quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

The NCAA has allowed all seniors another season if they want it due to COVID. Morgan is the first to announce officially his return. According to Sam Pittman others have also decided to do that.

“I have at least four right now that I know are coming back,” Pittman said. “I don’t want to put that out there because I’m going to try to get them all to do it at the same time, to be honest with you. Then there’s another few that I’m going to talk to. The agents are kind of vultures out there. They basically, a lot of them tell the truth, a lot of them say what you want to hear. We’ve done our work with the NFL scouts and we have three or four guys here that we’re going to talk to about what their positioning is according to the 10-12 teams that we’ve gotten information from and then they’ll have a decision. I’d like to have that honestly before they go home on Wednesday simply because I think our kids trust me and I’m going to tell them exactly what the guys said because I don’t want them going home without talking to me and then getting calls from agents telling them they’re four rounds higher than what they really are. I’m not saying all agents are that way, I don’t mean that, but they want them, so they’re going to be as positive as they possibly can and I’m in the truth business.”