FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul will enter the transfer portal and according to sources could be followed by another linebacker very soon.

Paul was second on the Razorbacks with 74 tackles, including 30 solo, in 2023. He also had two sacks and a pass breakup. Paul will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to this season, Paul had played in 17 games with two starts. He had 63 tackles, 8.5 for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries.

Paul signed with the Hogs out of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County in the Class of 2021. He joins wide receiver Sam Mbake and defensive back Jaylen Lewis as Hogs entering the portal. As noted a source said Saturday that Paul and one other linebacker would be entering the transfer portal.