Linebacker Andrew Parker Enters Transfer Portal, Will Play Elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Andrew Parker has entered his name in the transfer portal.

In 2021, Parker had seven tackles, including four solo, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Parker announced his decision on Twitter.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the athletic ability I have today. I want to thank Coach Chad Morris, Coach John Chavis and Coach Ron Cooper for bringing me in to be a Hog. I would also like to thank Coach Pittman and his staff for the support and continued development throughout my time here.

“To my teammmates, I am beyond blessed to have met every one of you and I will always cherish the memories that we’ve made. Thank you hog nation for all the support through thick and thin that you have shared. I am appreciative of it all. This decision has been one of the hardest I’ve had to make in my young life

“With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal with plans to be a graduate transfer after this semester with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

“The story is being written.”

Parker signed with Arkansas out of New Orleans (La.) Sophie B. Wright High School in the Class of 2018. Prior to 2021, Parker had played in 17 games with no starts. He had 17 tackles, with five solo,