Linebacker Aaron Moore Enjoys Official Visit to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland three-star linebacker Aaron Moore was one of the four official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Moore, 6-2, 220, talked about what impressed him the most at Arkansas.

“The visit was great,” Moore said. “I saw a lot of Arkansas that I liked. I liked the environment. The atmosphere on gameday was amazing. I saw a lot of crazy fans and a lot of people who love Arkansas Football.

“At the same time, I saw a lot of things Arkansas needs to fix. But I think really with the next class coming in and younger players playing they are on right track to correcting the program.”

What was the highlight of the trip?

“I would say meeting all the players and all the coaches getting to interact with them,” Moore said. “It was just a great experience. I loved it.”

Moore and the recruits attended the game on Saturday. While Arkansas lost to Mississippi State, it did give him a chance to see Arkansas’ linebackers in a game.

“They’ve got a good linebacker group that is talented,” Moore said. “But they’re young. There’s always the opportunity to play young there. With Scoota (Harris) leaving and No. 10 (Bumper Pool) being a [sophomore]. Just the option to play early if I come here and that’s something I’m looking at for sure.”

Moore was hosted by one of Arkansas’ young linebackers who is seeing more and more action as the season goes along.

“It was Andrew Parker and we had fun,” Moore said. “It was great though. I got to meet a lot of players. I got to meet De’Jon, Gabe (Richardson) and I had a great time.”

If you chose Arkansas what would be the reason or reasons?

“Definitely, the fans, atmosphere and the coaches,” Moore said. “This is a really great group of coaches. They all have a special love for players. They all made time to see all the recruits that are here. Shows you how much they care about everybody here. It’s like a family down here and I like that.”

Moore’s mother accompanied him on the visit and left impressed as well.

“She loved it,” Moore said. “She was smiling the whole time. She loved Fayetteville. It’s a great place to be.”

What is next for you as far as recruiting?

“I’ve got the playoffs for my high school so I’m really gonna be focused on that the next couple of weeks,” Moore said. “After that I will take it day by day and see how it goes.”

Moore and Oakland are the defending state champions. They are currently 10-0 on the season. They play host to Lebanon (Tenn.) on Friday at 7 p.m.



