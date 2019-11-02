Latest on Arkansas Tight End Cheyenne O’Grady

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady has been suspended from the football team for at least the Mississippi State game.

Chad Morris is expected to address the situation following the game. O’Grady tweeted on Friday night making it sound as if his career at Arkansas is over which is what at least one source has indicated.

Beyond blessed to say I had the privilege and opportunity to be a Razorback. I was actually given the chance to live my dream and I will forever be thankful for it. 🙏🏽 — Cheyenne OGrady (@OhMyGrady85) November 2, 2019

O’Grady is the team’s leading receiver with 33 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. His eight-yard reception on Saturday night against Alabama broke the record for career touchdowns by a tight end with 12.

He missed the season opener against Portland State following knee surgery in preseason. O’Grady didn’t start the Colorado State game, but started the second quarter. He was suspended for the first two games in 2018.

Former Arkansas tight end Chris Gragg didn’t mention O’Grady by name, but had a tweet almost certainly related to him. O’Grady has generally been considered Arkansas’ best NFL prospect, but has encountered various disciplinary moments.

C’mon….wanna be a pro you have to conduct yourself as such. — Chris Gragg (@Gragg80) November 2, 2019

In 36 games at Arkansas, O’Grady started 12 games. He finishes with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

O’Grady signed with Arkansas out of Fayetteville High School in the Class of 2015.