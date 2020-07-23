Landon Rogers Jumps Back on Board With Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview three-star quarterback Landon Rogers has opted to re-commit to the University of Arkansas.

Rogers, 6-5, 215, originally committed to Arkansas on April 16, but then reopened his recruiting on July 4. He considered Kansas though today he tweeted out his commitment to the Hogs again.

As a junior, Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rogers brings Arkansas’ commitment total to 17 now.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Over the middle climb route pic.twitter.com/ThvuCYnmgK — Landon Rogers (@15LandonRogers) July 22, 2020