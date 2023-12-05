FAYETTEVILLE — Junior defensive end Landon Jackson and redshirt junior offensive guard Joshua Braun have been named to the AP All-SEC second team.

Jackson had 44 tackles on the season, 22 solo, and a team-leading 13.5 for loss. He also topped the Razorbacks with 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Jackson played his second season with the Razorbacks after spending his freshman season at LSU.

Braun played his first season at Arkansas after transferring in from Florida. Braun started at right guard for the Hogs.