FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2025 four-star defensive end Lance Jackson is getting a lot of love from Arkansas where his older brother, Landon, is a standout.

Jackson, 6-5, 260, plays both defensive end and tight end for Pleasant Grove. He attended the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday at Arkansas. He talked about the highlight afterward.

“My favorite part about (the visit) was just getting to talk with all the coaches and build my relationship with them even more,” Jackson said. “I got to talk to all my coaches, had a lot fun.”

As a sophomore in 2022, Jackson finished with 63 tackles, 11.5 for loss, two sacks and a pair of pass breakups. He holds well over 20 offers from big-time schools around the SEC and nation. Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others have offered and recruiting him hard.

“Arkansas has always been a top school and they’re still a top school, just not really narrowing anything down right now,” Jackson said. “The most love is coming from Arkansas and Tennessee.”

With Arkansas among his top schools and his brother playing he has plans to be back in Fayetteville this fall.

“I’m definitely going to be back this fall to 2 or 3 games,” Jackson said.

Jackson described what the factors will be when he goes to choose a college.

“The most important factors is going to be how real the coaches are and how they treat me, and just if it feels best for me like home,” Jackson said.