Lance Harter enshrined in fifth overall Hall of Fame

Arkansas head women’s track and field coach, Lance Harter, is now a member of his fifth-overall Hall of Fame after being enshrined into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night in Little Rock.

But this induction means a little more to Harter than the other four.

“It’s all sports and that’s what makes it even more cherished. It’s not just track and field, although that was a great Hall of Honor to join. But, this is all sports and people that have touched success in sports in the state of Arkansas,” said Harter.

Harter is also a member of the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame, the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor, Mt. SAC Relays Hall of Fame and the Cal Poly Hall of Fame.

He is deserving of every induction. Harter is one of the most decorated coaches in Razorback history. He was led Arkansas to six total NCAA National Championships in cross country and track and field, as well as winning 40 SEC titles and coaching athletes to more than 600 All-American honors.

But Harter wants everyone to know that his enshrinement into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame isn’t all him.

“The nomination comes from an accumulation of other people’s successes and I just happened to be the guy that drove the bus,” Harter smiled. “My assistant coaches and all those athletes have accumulatively have made this mark occur. And I’ll be accepting on their behalf.”

It will be another award to put on Harter’s already overcrowded trophy shelf, but one that will shine brighter than the rest.