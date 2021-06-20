Lakeside Class of 2024 Running Back Braylen Russell Turns in Outstanding Performance at Arkansas’ Camp on Sunday, Gains Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell turned in an outstanding performance at the Arkansas Football Camp on Sunday.

Russell, 6-1, 225, started the camp off running a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Russell got some good feedback from Jimmy Smith and the coaches at Arkansas.

Following the camp Russell was offered.

“They felt I’m a hard worker,” Russell said. “They said I did good.”

Russell was going to tour the facilities with the coaches following the camp. Russell looked like a college running back instead of someone just leaving junior high for high school.

“My footwork and speed are my strengths,” Russell said.

The big, speedy running back talked about what he learned from Coach Smith at the camp.

“He taught me how to hold the ball right and how to hit the hole better,” Russell said.

Russell talked about Arkansas and what he liked about it.

“A good environment,” Russell said. “I like it and the facilities too.”

Arkansas has turned out a lot of great running backs. Russell has a chance to be in that elite group.

“My goal is to break records at my school,” Russell said.

At Lakeside, Russell is coached by Jared McBride, a former Razorback.

“I love him,” Russell said. “He’s a great guy.”

In a sign of a great running back, Russell has been timed at 4.5 laser 40-yard dash which is outstanding for someone just leaving the ninth grade. But Russell wants more when asked one area he plans to really focus on improving.

“Getting faster,” Russell said.