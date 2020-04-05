Lake Hamilton’s Chase Jessup Preparing For 2020 Football Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Lake Hamilton Class of 2022 offensive lineman Chase Jessup was a key member of both the football and basketball teams this season even as a sophomore.

Jessup, 6-4, 272, started at offensive tackle for the football team. Jessup is one of the state’s top players in the Class of 2022. He is one of a loaded offensive line class in particular. As with other athletes around the country, Jessup is having to adjust this spring to how he trains for football since schools have gone to online classes due to COVID-19.

“Usually I do upper body on Monday and Thursday, lower body Tuesday and Friday and then I do sprint and football training on Wednesday and Saturday then take Sunday off,” Jessup said. “Then I start over again.”

Jessup also talked about what someone his age does when not training for football or dealing with any kind of athletics.

“I’m reading a lot of books right now,” Jessup said. “I do play some video games and just pass the time. I do homework.”

Lake Hamilton was 9-3 in football last fall. They started the season 8-0, but only won once in the final four games though the losses were to Benton, Greenwood and West Memphis.

“It went better than a lot of people thought,” Jessup said. “Kinda disappointing because we had high expectations to go for the state title and fell short. So felt a little disappointed there at the end of the season.”

Jessup was a post player for the 20-9 Lake Hamilton basketball team. He talked about how he feels basketball helps his football skills.

“For me personally I’m an offensive lineman and defensive lineman so I think basketball helps my agility and especially my side-to-side lateral quickness,” Jessup said. “Also I think conditioning. I think I get better conditioning for the basketball season and I think it helps me translate over to football.”

Jessup is hoping for big things on the gridiron this fall as well.

“I think we’re looking good,” Jesssup said. “We lose three seniors on offense and losing a lot on defense, but we have a lot of juniors that will become seniors this year. I think they’re gonna step up and I think we will have a very good year.”

It’s still early in the process and Jessup doesn’t have offers yet. He does however have schools he’s look at for the future.

“My dream schools are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Ole Miss and SMU,” Jessup said. “I would like to kinda stay close to home in Hot Springs, but if I can’t I will travel. Those are kinda like my dream schools.”

