Lady Bears Edge Razorbacks In Top 25 Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 22 Arkansas (12-3) battled back from a one run deficit in the fourth inning, but No. 23 Baylor (15-2) delivered clutch hits in the top of the seventh to earn a 3-2 road victory over the Razorbacks at Bogle Park on Thursday evening.

The Razorbacks collected two of their four total hits to begin the fourth inning. Junior Hannah McEwen sent a single up the middle which put a runner on base for junior Braxton Burnside’s two run home run to left field. Burnside’s third tater of the season produced all the Razorback offense.

Senior pitcher Autumn Storms (7-1) was tagged with her first loss of the season and allowed all three earned runs in six innings of work. She struck out three but stayed out of trouble most of the game by inducing 14 ground outs.

The Lady Bears, who have won their last 13 games, continued their season-long trend of scoring late. Down to its final three outs, Baylor put two runners in scoring position on a single and double to table set the rally. Arkansas went to its bullpen, but Baylor kept attacking and hit an RBI single and double to claim a 3-2 lead. Freshman Jenna Bloom inherited runners on second and third with nobody out and escaped the jam with a pop out and two strikeouts.

Arkansas attempted to start a two out rally in the bottom of the seventh as junior Kayla Green singled for the second time. Junior pinch runner Nicole Duncan was the game’s tying run and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch but was left there on a strikeout.

Baylor’s Aliyah Pritchett moved from shortstop to the rubber in the fifth inning and earned the win (5-0). The freshman worked the final two innings and allowed just one hit. Gia Rodoni completed the first five innings inside the circle for the Lady Bears and allowed both Arkansas runs but struck out seven.

Alyssa Avalos put Baylor on the scoreboard first in the third frame with a solo homer. The Lady Bears have won each of their last five games by one run.

Arkansas plays a twin bill as part of the second day of Wooo Pig Classic action on Friday, Feb. 28. The Razorbacks take on Villanova at 4:45 p.m. and Kent State at 7 p.m.

