FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Sophomore left fielder Raigan Kramer has been named SEC Player of the Week for the first time in her career after a triumphant weekend at the Wooo Pig Classic. Kramer guided No. 7 Arkansas to a 6-0 record, including three run-rule victories.

Kramer turned heads over the weekend, slashing an astronomical .667/1.583/.706 with eight hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 19 total bases, five runs scored, four walks and a sacrifice fly. The Topeka, Kan., product played errorless defense in left with five putouts.

The sophomore matched her career high in RBIs twice, registering four RBIs against Iowa State (March 4) and North Texas (March 5). Kramer also met her career high in hits (2) in three different outings at the Wooo Pig Classic. Five of her eight hits were for extra bases.

Kramer set the table in the weekend opener vs. Iowa State Thursday, slicing a career high two hits and blasting her first home run of the weekend (second career).

Leading the charge in Saturday’s 7-4 decision over Iowa State, Kramer went 2-for-3 with a walk and a career high four RBIs. She also pocketed her second home run of the weekend on a three-run bomb.

Kramer had a big day at the plate in the 11-1 (5 inn.) win vs. North Texas Sunday, finishing 2-for-2 and matching her career high in RBIs with four for the second consecutive game. Kramer doubled in the second before knocking a three-run shot to right center in the third.

Arkansas has totaled three SEC weekly honorees this season. Chenise Delce earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 27 and Atalyia Rijo was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 13.

Up Next

Kramer and No. 7 Arkansas host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Monday on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks start SEC play March 10-12 as Texas A&M comes to town for a three-game set beginning at 6 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+.