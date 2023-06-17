FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 three-star offensive guard Kobe Branham will make his decision known on Monday, June 26.

On Saturday, he was in Fayetteville supporting some high school teammates watching a football camp. Branham, 6-6, 320, talked about the recruiting process for him winding down.

“It has been great,” Branham said. “It has been great to go around to see all the different schools, talk to coaches and build relationships with coaches. I’m ready to get back to football stuff. It’s still fun, but I’m ready to play some football.”

Branham will take his official visit to Arkansas June 23-25. He talked about where else he has been.

“I went to Oklahoma State, SMU, Ole Miss and unofficial to Texas A&M,” Branham said.

What will be the deciding factors for you as you make the decision?

“Relationships I build with coaches and playing time,” Branham said. “Where do I stand and people in front of me.”

On Saturday Branham related the feeling he will have when he ends his recruiting process in nine days.

“Yeah, after that I will be more focused on football and have a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Branham said.

Branham pulled in several offers in addition to the schools he visited. He reflected back on his strengths and weaknesses.

“I think my run blocking is one of my strengths,” Branham said. “I think my pass blocking is good too. Weaknesses I think I can be more flexible.”

Sam Pittman has made a very positive impression on Branham.

“He’s a great guy,” Branham said. “He spent probably 15 minutes over here just talking about stuff, football schedules and stuff like that. I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s a great coach. He builds relationships with players.”

Pittman was an offensive line coach prior to becoming head coach at Arkansas. That has also caught Branham’s attention.

“I think it means a lot,” Branham said. “He knows what position we’re in. He knows how hard it is. It’s a lot harder than a lot of positions are. He knows how to coach it and recruit players.”

Branham also is impressed with the facilities at Arkansas.

“I think they are great,” Branham said. “I think they compare to every other school.”

The schools are recruiting Branham to play offensive guard.

Click here for highlights.