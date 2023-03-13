FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 offensive lineman Kobe Branham came to Arkansas on Sunday to watch a spring practice, but left with an offer.

Branham, 6-6, 320, talked about gaining his 10th offer on Sunday and what it meant to him.

“It meant a lot,” Branham said. “It’s an in-state offer we’re 45-minutes away from Razorback Stadium. My fans can come watch me if I end up going there.”

Branham talked about how the offer came about and if he expected it or totally surprised?

“It was a surprise for sure,” Branham said. “We were just planning spring practice dates and stuff and we ended up getting to Arkansas’ spring practice. We went up there and the offer came out of nowhere.”

Branham said that Sam Pittman was who offered him and he also talked about his reaction.

“I was speechless really,” Branham said. “He was talking about other stuff then he just said that. I really didn’t know what to say.”

Branham said he hopes to make a decision before his senior season starts. He is part of a very strong 2024 class in the state.

“There’s a lot of talent,” Branham said. “Around Arkansas a lot of the Arkansas kids know each other. They’ve either played other sports against each other or something. Going to these summer camps you meet other people.”

Branham currently has offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, Texas A&M, SMU, Austin Peay, Oklahoma State, Air Force, UCA, Charlotte and the Hogs. He has some upcoming visits planned.

“March 13-14 I will go to Memphis and Ole Miss, March 25 I will go to OSU and then later in April I will go to A&M and SMU,” Branham said.

Are you going to try to make it to Arkansas’ spring game on April 15?

“If we’re in town I think we will try to make it for sure,” Branham said.