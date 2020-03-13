Knox Twins Among Top Prospects Returning at Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant has won the past two Class 7A state championships and will be among the favorites next season for a third one.

Two of the reasons for the optimism are Class of 2021 defensive backs Kyle and Kaleb Knox. Both are 6-foot-1, 185-pounds. They both attended the Junior Day at Arkansas on March 7.

Following the visit, Kyle talked about how it went for him.

“When I first came here I knew what to expect, but I didn’t know how it would look in person,” Kyle said. “So I was just amazed and excited. Meeting the new coaches. Coach (Sam) Pittman is a really cool. Coach (Sam) Carter is just funny.”

Bryant was undefeated in 2019 and defeated North Little Rock for the state championship. They also topped North Little Rock for the state title in 2018. The team will return the Knox twins, quarterback Austin Ledbetter, kicker Brock Funk and many others as they go for another title. They are 24-2 over the course of the past two seasons losing once to both Fayetteville and North Little Rock during the regular season in 2018.

“We’ve got some returning people,” Kyle said. “Some returning starters from last year so we should be pretty good this year. We’ve just got little things to pick up, but ain’t nothing gonna stop us from getting that 3-peat.”

Kaleb also is expecting the Hornets to be good in 2020.

“Yes sir,” Kaleb said. “I think we’re gonna be pretty good next year. We’ve got a few O-linemen and D-linemen all we need is like a couple of people like cornerbacks and safeties and I think we’ll be good. It’s just the little things.”

Kaleb talked about how it went for him at Arkansas.

“Honestly, it was a great experience,” Kaleb said. “I love wearing their jerseys and stuff like. Getting around to knowing the coaches and seeing the facilities.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

“Honestly it was getting to meet Coach Carter,” Kaleb said. “He’s a character. I like his personality and I think when I go here I’m gonna love it here.”

Kaleb also talked about his strengths on the field.

“My strength is I’m a natural born leader,” Kaleb said. “I like always picking up the younger guys making sure they don’t slack and stuff like that. I’m just a team player. I love football.”

Championship game highlights and go a pick https://t.co/wM7vL8dhTp — Kyle Knox (@Only1KyleKnox) December 20, 2019

Check out my special team highlights https://t.co/eikfPMBGuL — Kaleb Knox (@KalebKnox2) December 16, 2019

I see 👀 3️⃣👌🏾 State Champs 💍💍💍 in this @Only1KyleKnox , @KalebKnox2 & @abram_501 “You want to be the best then work like it and surround yourself with the same people with the same mindset” Scottfield- 3pm “Who Next” Defensive Backs #Jungle🦍 #NIKEFOOTBALL #BrickByBrick pic.twitter.com/PMpa9Op9LJ — Dijon Benton (@Benton_ErA) February 23, 2020