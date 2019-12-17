Kjerstad, Martin Named Preseason All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin have been named Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Kjerstad picked up first team accolades, while Martin garnered second team honors. It marks back-to-back years Martin has been recognized by the outlet, securing third team recognition heading into the 2019 campaign. Arkansas has had at least one Preseason All-American from Collegiate Baseball in each of the last three years.

A junior from Amarillo, Texas, Kjerstad put together a .327 batting average last year over 65 starts, leading the team in hits (87) and home runs (17). It was the second consecutive season he’s tallied 87 knocks, as he drove in 51 RBIs and scored 53 runs in 2019.

Martin, a junior from Lonoke, Arkansas, finished his sophomore season with a .286/.548/.364 line at the plate, starting all 66 games. He tallied 81 hits, 40 for extra bases with 21 doubles, four triples and 15 homers. Martin also recorded 57 RBIs and scored 67 runs, both figures ranking second on the squad last season.

The duo’s All-America nods come on the heels of a No. 9 preseason ranking from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the first poll revealed for the upcoming 2020 season. It marks the second time in three years the Razorbacks have received a top-10 ranking from the outlet, beginning the 2018 season in third. Last year, Collegiate Baseball put Arkansas at No. 25 in its first poll.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 46-20 season that produced an SEC West division title and the program’s 10th trip to the College World Series in 2019. Head coach Dave Van Horn, entering his 18th season at the helm of the baseball team, has more appearances in the CWS than any active coach in the nation with eight.

The 2020 slate kicks off with Eastern Illinois for the second-straight season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.