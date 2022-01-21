KJ Jefferson Undergoes Knee Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE — Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is undergoing knee surgery today for an injury that hampered him somewhat most of the season.

Jefferson caused Hog Nation to become worried today with a post on social media. “Pray for me as I go into surgery this afternoon,”

The injury apparently came early in the third quarter against Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium this season. Jefferson ran to his right and was shoved out of bounds by the Aggies defender. Jefferson then sat out much of the second half before returning late in the 20-10 Arkansas win.

At this time it’s not known if the arthroscopic surgery will prevent Jefferson from beginning spring drills on March 13. Despite playing with the lingering issues from the knee, Jefferson topped the rushing chart with 146 carries for 664 yards and six touchdowns. He also completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jefferson was one of the team captains and helped the Hogs to a 9-4 record including 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl when he earned MVP honors.