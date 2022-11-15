FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson missed his second game of the season on Saturday, but on Monday Sam Pittman addressed the expectations for Saturday against Ole Miss.

Arkansas struggled at quarterback on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Getting Jefferson back against No. 14 Ole Miss would be a huge boost for Kendal Briles’ offense.

“We anticipate him practicing,” Pittman said Monday. “We anticipate him practicing today. We anticipate him playing on Saturday. Those things certainly change. They have over the last two weeks, but he feels better than he has since the Auburn game. We’ll have to see how he is at practice to be perfectly honest with you, but I know he feels better than he has in the last two weeks.”

Jefferson did indeed practice on Monday and was throwing as reported by Hogville’s Ty Hudson. Click here to see Jefferson practicing and throwing during Monday’s practice. Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby combined to go 12 of 22 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown Saturday. They also rushed 23 times for 54 yards. Hornsby started but it was Fortin off the bench giving the team a spark. Just the opposite of Mississippi State when Fortin started, but Hornsby came off the bench to give them a spark. If no Jefferson against Ole Miss, Pittman talked about how they will determine the starter.

“Yeah, it would be an open competition,” Pittman said. “I think, obviously, the problem we have a little bit is the unknowing of KJ in game-planning. It was a little easier if Malik is the guy because there are some similar talents, run and dual-threat, even though Cade made some nice runs the other day in the game. I think our team and our staff, we just want to know if he’s going to be available or not, if he’s going to play. I think our team needs him, or we need to go the entire week and say he’s not going to. I think a lot of that will be said today. Cade and Malik will battle for who would play in that second spot if KJ is not able to.”

The Hogs were also without right tackle Dalton Wagner on Saturday. Pittman is hoping to get him back as well for Ole Miss.

“He’s going to practice some today,” Pittman said. “My philosophy on it is that we don’t ever really say a kid is out if he can do something. What we do is we always go to indy, and we check him to see where he’s at in individual and if he’s capable of doing a little bit more. The philosophy is to get them out to practice, and sometimes they’re not as hurt or not as sore or not as whatever as they think they are.

“Obviously if you’ve got the right kid, he wants to play. Our coaches can look at him, I can look at him, get a feel of it. That’s what we’re going to do with Dalton today to see what he can do and the length of time with also being smart. We’re going in spiders today just like we did last Monday. Kind of see how far he can go.”

In another development, defensive back Myles Slusher will now practice with the varsity this week. He and Anthony Brown were suspended for the LSU game due some legal issues the previous weekend. Pittman talked about the status of the pair on Monday though Brown is redshirting and not playing this season anyway as a true freshman.

“I don’t know exactly yet what we’re going to do,” Pittman said. “They’re going to practice. Obviously Ant is on the scout team, so he’ll go there. Slusher will go back up with the defense — not the scout team — and we’ll make a decision. Wednesday, I’ll know for sure at that time. I’ve got to make that decision by then, for sure.”

Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night with the game televised on the SEC Network.