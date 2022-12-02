FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season.

Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned.

“With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t be complete without one more year on the Hill,” Jefferson posted.

Jefferson played in 10 games this season. He completed 185 of 271 passes for 2,361 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s second on the team in rushing as well. He has carried 144 times for 510 yards and seven touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola had played in 21 games prior to this season with 15 starts. He had completed 232 of 366 passes for 3,168 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jefferson also had 204 carries for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was the MVP of Arkansas’ 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last season. At this time, Jefferson is the only scholarship quarterback on the campus. Arkansas is hosting Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star Malachi Singleton for an official visit this weekend. He’s committed to the Razorbacks.