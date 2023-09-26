FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman tight end Luke Hasz is showing why he was such a recruiting prize out of Bixby (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2023.

KJ Jefferson found him six times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 loss to LSU. Sam Pittman praised Hasz on Monday and the fact the true freshman is improving each week.

“I think you see it each week and [Hasz] is playing quite a bit better each week, making more plays each week,” Pittman said. “The touchdown he caught down their sideline, he just went deep. It was a scramble and that was his assignment. He went deep and they lost him on it, and obviously KJ found him on it. I think we’re doing a really good job with our wideouts.

“There was a time KJ had already decided to throw the ball away, but Andrew Armstrong did a nice job in the end zone getting open, but KJ…he wasn’t open by the time KJ had decided to throw it away, which was a good call on his part. I think we’re doing a really good job with the scramble drill. Luke himself catches the ball incredible and he can run. We continue to work on his blocking, but he’s a big-time weapon running routes, and we’re adding stuff for him each week.”

Hasz is second on the team with 15 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Armstrong is a transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce. He leads the team with 24 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Armstrong, Hasz and Isaac TeSlaa were joined in the lineup on Saturday by Tyrone Broden who transferred in from Bowling Green. With Broden starting the Hogs moved TeSlaa to the slot.

“Last week is when he started,” Pittman said. “That’s the one thing, when you move and you’re moving to get another guy possibly on the field and things of that nature, the first question is: will he be as good at another position? You don’t want to go…got a guy playing well, move him and now he’s playing OK, but you’ve got another guy on the field. I thought he handled it well.

“Of course when we’re in 12 personnel he’s back to where he is all the time anyway. He’s not just a slot, per se. But getting Tyrone [going], he made some big plays for us and things. I think it worked out probably and for the future I think it’ll be even better for us.”

TeSlaa came from Hillsdale College (Mich.) and is third on the team with 13 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown. Broden has caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Against LSU, Jefferson completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 16 times for 48 yards. He heaped praise on Hasz for his performance Saturday night.

“Oh man, tremendous game,” Jefferson said. “Just him being in the right place at the right time. When I do break the pocket, he makes sure he’s working scramble rules and me finding him. It was a great job by him working up the field. Me finding him and him making great catches. On the last touchdown, we knew that was a big touchdown and he came through. Just shouts out to him. He’s maturing, he’s growing. In clutch situations, I can count on him.”

The first of Hasz’s two touchdowns on Saturday night was a 59-yard pass from Jefferson when the talented quarterback avoided two near sacks to find the tight end.

“I know that no matter what, KJ is going to make the play last long, so I’ve got to do whatever I can to get open for him,” Hasz said. “Because he’s a big quarterback, he’s 250-plus pounds, so he’s not going to come down easy.

“Just being able to realize he’s going to make chances for me to scramble and get open. He connected with me and I was super excited for it.”

Hasz also praised Jefferson who has been able to get the ball to him this fall.

“I’d say every game KJ’s going to bring it,” Hasz said. “I mean, since I’ve got here, he’s helped me in the passing game and like the chemistry we built in the offseason and then just him being him, he’s been starting here for a while now and I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and it’s been nice getting to play with him.”

Arkansas will face Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.