FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson is one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the nation and that is why many are predicting big things for Arkansas’ offense this season.

Jefferson has played in 32 games for the Hogs with 26 starts. In 2022, he played in 11 games and was the MVP in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Jefferson completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 158 times for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. Jefferson missed the LSU and Mississippi State games last season due to injury and that played a role in his decision to bypass the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The factors that led me coming back was I didn’t get to play in some of the big SEC games due to injuries,” Jefferson said. “I just wanted to come back and be able to give my teammates another shot at being able to just go out there and help my teammates win, become successful.”

Jefferson talked about the area he hopes to make the most improvement this fall.

“Just becoming a better passer, stretching the ball down the field, getting the play-makers the ball, letting them make plays, also just owning the offense, going up to the line of scrimmage, checking out the players, stuff like that that is going to help me prepare for the next level,” Jefferson said.

Sam Pittman praised Jefferson at Wednesday’s SEC Media Days where both of them were present.

“Our quarterback, who is on the verge of setting, oh, at least, six, seven records,” Pittman said. “Great leader for us. Wonderful kid. Very proud of him. He is our leader. He’s our leader both on the offense and the defense. Obviously on one side of the ball, a lot of times you’ll have leaders that are on that side of the ball. KJ is our team leader and we are awful happy that he is.”

Jefferson will be operating under his third offensive coordinator since arriving at Arkansas. Pittman feels that Jefferson and Dan Enos will be a good fit.

“I think he’s going to fit great,” Pittman said. “I think he would have to answer that better than I can but I think he’s going to fit great. His extra study off the field has gone through the roof.

“I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him as well as I do. I think it’s going to be best season he’s had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don’t know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy.

“Obviously we have Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin behind him, but he’s one (No. 1) for a reason. I think he’s going to be very active but he’s probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past.”

Jefferson gave Enos a very good endorsement on Wednesday and is looking forward to operating in this style offense.

“This system is very pro style,” Jefferson said. “It’s a lot slower than how we been in the previous years. Also just being able to — in this offense, it’s a lot on the quarterback. I have a lot more freedom to do different things, audible different plays, stuff like that.

“It’s fun to be in, and also just a learning tool for me just for the next level.”

Jefferson also expanded on the differences of Enos’ offense compared to that of Kendal Briles.

“This system right here requires a lot more film work, also going out there and putting myself in the position, calling different plays, calling different formations,” Jefferson said. “Getting into my mindset and just being able to be, for me, with the plays and formations and everything.

“Then also having guys come in and run certain different routes we have that’s new from the previous system that we had.”

While a lot of quarterbacks look to Jefferson while trying to improve their game. Jefferson acknowledged he studies some pro quarterbacks to make tweaks on his game.

“I look at a lot of guys from NFL standpoint,” Jefferson said. “I look at Jalen Hurts a lot, Patrick Mahomes, I look at him a lot. Joe Burrow as well, from a technical standpoint, his footwork. I feel like he has the best footwork between all the quarterbacks in the league right now.

“Just being able to watch those guys, critique those guys, go out in the field, out in the sand, work on different things that help me prepare myself for the upcoming season.”

One of the games Jefferson missed last season was in Starkville against Mississippi State. Jefferson and the Hogs will get both Mississippi State and Ole Miss this season. Jefferson admitted those aren’t normal games for him.

“For sure,” Jefferson said. “For sure being from the state of Mississippi, you got Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Those games I always circle on my calendar whenever we get a chance to play them just because I’m from Mississippi and it means a lot more to me.”

In 32 games, Jefferson has completed 436 of 666 passes for 5,816 yards, 48 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has rushed 362 times for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jefferson was a four-star recruit out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola High School. He has no regrets about choosing Arkansas over various schools from around the nation.

“The fan base at Arkansas is just unbelievable,” Jefferson said. “I mean, that’s one of the reasons why I made my decision to go to Arkansas, was because of the fan base, the environment, the people. They treat you like family, they treat you like one of their own. I just fell in love with it, it just feel like home to me.”

Jefferson and the Hogs are coming off a 7-6 season. They will open play on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock against Western Carolina at 3 p.m.