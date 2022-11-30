FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has received the ninth-highest grade among Power 5 quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave Jefferson a grade of 88.0 this season. That ranks fourth in the SEC behind only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. North Carolina’s Drake Maye had the highest grade at 91.8.

Young was second with a grade of 91.3. Hooker was fifth receiving a grade of 90.9 and Daniels was at No. 8 one spot ahead of Jefferson. Daniels’ grade was 88.6.

The rest of the Top 10 are Florida State’s Jordan Travis (3, 91.2), USC’s Caleb Williams (4, 90.9), Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (6, 90.0), Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader (7, 88.9) and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (10, 86.4).

As a redshirt junior in 10 games this season, Jefferson completed 185 of 271 passes for 2,361 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 144 times for 510 yards and seven touchdowns.

Prior to this season, Jefferson had played in 21 games with 15 starts. He had completed 232 of 366 passes for 3,168 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jefferson also had rushed 204 times for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns.