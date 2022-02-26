No. 1 Arkansas find themselves leading after the first day of the SEC Indoor Championships following an Alabama disqualification in the 5,000m final. The Razorbacks have 37.5 points through five scored finals to lead the field by 10.5 points.

Alabama is currently second in team scoring with 27 points with Ole Miss third at 22.

Arkansas originally scored 17 points in the 5,000m as Patrick Kiprop placed second while Emmanuel Cheboson and Myles Richter were fourth and fifth place. However, a protest ended up having the winner Hillary Cheruiyot of Alabama disqualified.

So, Kiprop became the 5,000m champion with his time of 13:49.09 while Cheboson (14:00.79) and Richter (14:05.17) were upgraded to third and fourth place, totaling 21 points for Arkansas.

Closing out the first day of the conference meet with the distance medley relay, the Razorbacks finished second in 9:31.57 behind Ole Miss at 9:30.32 with Alabama third in 9:34.74.

The Hog lineup included Ben Shearer (2:56.67 1,200m), Rhayko Schwartz (47.24 400m), Ricardo Banks (1:50.88 800m), and Amon Kemboi (3:56.78 1,600m).

An additional 8.5 points were scored in the pole vault with Etamar Bhastekar placing fourth and Rhett Nelson tying for fifth place as both cleared 16-10.75 (5.15) and then missed at 17-3 (5.26).

During the first day of the heptathlon, the three Razorbacks entered in the event are currently in 4-6-11 position. Daniel Spejcher produced a first day score of 3,124 while Etamar Bhastekar totaled 3,078 and Noah Swaby scored 2,889.

Spejcher’s day included a 7.10 in the 60m (847 points), 21-11.5 in the long jump (741), a 49-6.5 shot put (796), and a 6-4 high jump (740).

Georgia’s Kyle Garland leads the event with a score of 3,590 points and is followed by John Murray of Auburn (3,163) and Yariel Soto of Tennessee (3,139). Day two events consist of the 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1,000m.

In qualifying the Razorbacks advanced six athletes in four events. Half of that tally occurred in the 60m hurdles.

Florida led qualifying from prelims to finals with eight entrants in five events. Kentucky and Texas A&M matched the six by Arkansas while Ole Miss advanced five, three of which were in the mile.

Phillip Lemonious led the Razorback trio in the hurdles with a 7.68 that led the field over a 7.76 by LSU’s Eric Edwards and a 7.85 for Florida’s Kurt Powdar. Ayden Owens and Tre’Bien Gilbert raced in the same heat and were nearly dead even at 7.86, with Owens given the edge by 0.004 of a second.

A fourth Arkansas hurdler, Brevin Sims, just missed advancing as well. He was ninth overall with a 7.90 while the eighth and final position was 7.90.

Roman Turner clocked a season best of 6.68 to advance in the 60m, just off his career best of 6.66. James Benson II secured the last spot in the 400m final at 46.52.

Elias Schreml qualified on place in the mile, posting a runner-up finish of 4:01.68 in the third heat. Andrew Kibet, fourth in the first heat placed 11th overall with 10 advancing, missing out on the final position by 0.04 of a second with a 4:03.93.