FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium.

It will be Arkansas’ first instate game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. But in November Liberty is the first of three consecutive games in Fayetteville before closing out at Missouri on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks play host to LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss Nov. 19.

Liberty is 7-1 this season and just coming off a 41-14 victory over BYU this past Saturday. Their lone loss was 37-36 to Wake Forest. Liberty has a bye week before playing Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 52-35 win over BYU and will be at Auburn on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. Arkansas is 4-3 for the season.