FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN.

Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with a 20-10 victory.

These two teams have matched up every year since 2009.