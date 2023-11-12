FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted Michigan State transfer offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock for an official visit this weekend.

Blackstock, 6-5, 315, entered the transfer portal on Oct. 24 following the firing of head coach Mel Tucker. Blackstock was the nation’s No. 1-rated junior college offensive lineman coming out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2023. He played high school football at Covington (Ga.) Newton High School.

“I got here Friday and had a meeting with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy,” Blackstock said. “Everything was great.”

The game against Auburn didn’t go like Arkansas had hoped. But how did the visit go?

“They treat me like I’m a priority here,” Blackstock said. “They need me. Coach Pittman keeps reminding me of that so I feel like that’s big.”

Where does Arkansas stand at this time?

“Arkansas would be a top school for me,” Blackstock said. “I just don’t know where I’ll end up right now. I’m open to everything right now but they will be a top school for me.”

Blackstock also talked about the highlight of the visit and his player hosts.

“Just having a relationship with coach Pittman and the guys,” Blackstock said. “How they bond and gel with each other. I got guys here like Owen Lawson, a punter that’s here. Amaury Wiggins that I played junior college with so I really trust those guys and the insight they’ve given me into the program. I feel like that that’s tremendous to me I talked to T Will (Travis Williams) and guys like that in the staff and like ‘We need guys upfront. It starts with the trenches’. I feel like that’s big and I’m a priority here.”

Blackstock has more visits coming in the near future.

“I got Penn State and Louisville set up right now,” Blackstock said.

He also has an idea on when he will make his decision.

“Second weekend in December or so,” Blackstock said.