By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles Academy Class of 2025 defensive end, edge Keylan LaGrant was one of the elite campers at Arkansas on Friday.

LaGrant, 6-3, 215, was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 19. A few days later LaGrant attended a Prospect Day at Arkansas. The Razorbacks were the first school to offer him and he talked about that on Friday.

“I was real excited,” LaGrant said. “I found out just after I got out of the shower. I texted the team chat I was real happy. You can ask them they were really tired of me.”

Did you have any idea the offer was coming or did it surprise you?

“I did not expect it at all,” LaGrant said.

LaGrant now has gained some other offers with certainly more coming in the future.

“I have three,” LaGrant said. “Arkansas, West Virginia and Boston College.”

As far as Friday’s Prospect Camp LaGrant showed off his skills and why the Razorbacks would offer him so early.

“I feel like we did pretty good with the defensive line,” LaGrant said. “We went through a lot of drills. Lot of hand work, lot of foot work, lot of getting off the ball. I feel like I definitely got better today.”

During Friday’s camp, LaGrant worked with Deke Adams and Keith Jones. LaGrant was impressed with both.

“They have great energy,” LaGrant said. “They work a lot one on one with the players if they need help. I really appreciate it.”

What do you feel you are doing to cause these schools to offer you?

“Definitely speed is a strength of mine,” LaGrant said. “Definitely working with my feet and throwing my hands down a little bit.”

Other than what every athlete is striving to do such as get bigger, stronger and faster, what is some areas you need to improve the most?

“More than just the same inside move,” LaGrant said. “I need to work on getting outside. Definitely ripping and throwing hands down.”

Now that the camp is behind you what are your plans for the remainder of summer prior to your season this fall?

“Work more with the team we have,” LaGrant said. “We have practice every morning Monday through Thursday. More than that we’re starting two-a-days now. Stay in the weigh room and just work hard with the team.”

Click here for highlights.

Click here for Prospect Day photos.

Click here for offer tweet.