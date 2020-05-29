Breaking News
Update: Man arrested in connection to Faulkner County fatal dog attack

Key Wide Receiver Target Ketron Jackson Set to Cut List Again

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Royse City (Texas) High School four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson is set to narrow his list again.

He tweeted on Friday that he will release his Top 7 on June 3.

He had cut his list of 21 offers to 14 on May 16. That list included Arkansas, Texas, SMU, Illinois, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Auburn, Baylor, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon State, Texas A&M and LSU.

He visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. He said at that time Arkansas was at the top of his list.

As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 85 yards and returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories