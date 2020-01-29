Key Needs Still Remaining in Arkansas’ Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has approximately seven spots remaining open in the Class of 2020.

Sam Pittman and his staff have done a very good job of putting together a class following a late start. But there’s still some needs and they have a chance to fill them with the prospects that have visited the last three visit weekends plus the upcoming one this week.

They have had seven new scholarship players enroll at midterm and a preferred walk-on kicker as well. The Feb. 5 national signing day could be a big one for Pittman and the Hogs.

So what are the biggest needs remaining for Arkansas? Here’s a look at some.

Offensive Line — Arkansas signed Memphis (Tenn.) White Station’s Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, in the early period. They may be closing in on St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John, 6-4, 305, who has canceled a trip to Florida State this weekend. He visited Arkansas Jan. 17-19 and hasn’t taken a visit since then. The Hogs are also still hoping to add Memphis (Tenn.) University School’s Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 305, as well. Ole Miss and Georgia are also pursuing him hard. If Arkansas lands St. John the line will be better with he and Curry. Because you add in Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones who had to sit out last season and then get sophomore Noah Gatlin back. He was injured in the first preseason practice and missed the season. Ricky Stromberg, Beaux Limmer, Brady Latham and Dylan Rathcke will be a year older. Myron Cunningham has had a year in the SEC. There’s always a chance they could target a grad transfer for the line.

Tight End — Arkansas has two tight ends on campus in redshirt freshman Hudson Henry and senior Blake Kern. They need tight ends in this class. They have hosted McKinney (Texas) North’s Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 247, and Crockett (Texas) High’s Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, the past two weekends. They are battling Auburn and Texas Tech for Frazier while UTSA and Ole Miss are the competition for Horace. Arkansas is also recruiting Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jake Ray, 6-4, 246, and possibly UCLA grad transfer Jordan Wilson, 6-4, 240. Ray is committed to UNLV, but Arizona State and Arkansas are trying to flip him. It would be good if the Hogs could get two tight ends in this class.

Quarterback — Arkansas has added Florida transfer Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238. He brings a vast amount of experience to the quarterback room having played at Florida the past three seasons. Arkansas also hosted Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall’s Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175, and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s CJ Dixon, 6-5, 215, last week. Hornsby will visit Baylor this weekend while Grayson may trip to Georgia. Arkansas needs one of the two high school quarterbacks with Hornsby being the key right now. Arkansas currently has redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey returning.

Wide Receiver — Memphis (Tenn.) Central’s Darin Turner enrolled at midterm. He may be a wide receiver or could be a safety. Turner has said he will play whatever the Hogs need him to play, but probably if given the choice would be a wide receiver. The Hogs return several key wide receivers including all three starters. Sophomores Treylon Burks and Trey Knox will join junior Mike Woods in returning. They also return several key reserves there. Arkansas is trying to land Marshall (Texas) High’s Savion Williams, 6-5, 200. He has taken official visits to Arkansas (twice), SMU and TCU. He will be at Texas this weekend.

Defensive Line — The Hogs are in pretty good shape on the defensive line. They have Hazen’s Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244, and East Mississippi Community College’s Julius Coates, 6-6, 270, signed and enrolled. They will add Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County’s Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255, and Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington’s Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230, on Feb. 5. They are hosting LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County’s Andy Boykin, 6-3 1/2, 306, this weekend. Boykin at one time was committed to Auburn. Boykin can play any spot on the defensive line.

Arkansas could still add a player at some positions not on here, but this seems to be the key areas.