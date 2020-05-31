Key Arkansas Target at Wide Receiver to Announce Decision on Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier on Sunday afternoon, DeSoto (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jaedon Wilson announced he would make his college decision on Tuesday.

Wilson, 6-3, 172, made the announcement on Twitter.

Coming June 2. A 40 year decision pic.twitter.com/LsnodgvO0z — Jaedon Wilson (@cantguardjaee) May 31, 2020

He called it a “40 year decision.” Wilson narrowed his decision to Arkansas, Illinois, Utah, Louisville, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon State, California, Nebraska and UCLA on May 10.

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. He attended a Junior Day at the University of Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Click here for his highlights.