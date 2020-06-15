Key Arkansas Offensive Line Target Devon Manuel Set to Make College Decision On Tuesday Evening

FAYETTEVILLE — Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star offensive lineman Devon Manuel said he will announce his college decision at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Manuel, 6-8, 300, visited the University of Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day and was offered at that time. Manuel narrowed his list of 17 offers down to a Top 8 on May 23. That list included Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, UCF and Iowa State.

Manuel was going to announce on June 10, but opted to postpone it until June 16. The June 10 was significant in that was his birthday. The Razorbacks and other schools took the opportunity to greet him with birthday wishes on Twitter.

Arkansas currently has 11 commitments. Among the 11 pledges are two offensive linemen. Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, and Bogota (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, are the other two. It’s expected Arkansas will likely sign four offensive linemen in this class.