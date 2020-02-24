Kevin McPherson on Hog Hoops & Recruiting: Musselman & Williams Visited Fort Smith Friday

Fayetteville, AR-

Kevin McPherson joined us from our KARK (NBC) Studios in Little Rock breaking down the latest in Hog Hoops and Razorback recruiting.

Kevin pointed out Isaiah Joe’s impact in his return from right knee surgery, scoring 21 points against Missouri after missing five games. Joe’s presence paved the way for better spacing offensively, and outside of his game-high performance, four other Hogs reached double figures (Desi Sills 17, Jimmy Whitt 14, Mason Jones 12, Adrio Bailey 11). Joe made a huge difference defensively as well in Arkansas’ 78-68 win snapping a five game losing streak.

In recruiting, Head Coach Eric Musselman and Assistant Coach Corey Williams were in Fort Smith Friday to watch Northside host North Little Rock. While 2020 Hog Commit Jaylin Williams led the home team (the Grizzlies), North Little Rock features ’22 offer Kel’el Ware and ’23 offer Bryson Warren.