FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal.
Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season.
Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam Pittman during the season.
Parker is just the latest Razorback to announce for the transfer portal. Three players, center Ricky Stromberg, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and linebacker Drew Sanders have announced they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The trio won’t play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Scholarship Hogs in transfer portal”
Reid Bauer, P, Redshirt Senior
Jaqualyn Crawford, WR, Redshirt Senior
Malik Hornsby, QB, Redshirt Sophomore
Javion Hunt, RB, Redshirt Freshman
Ketron Jackson, WR, Sophomore
Khari Johnson, DB, Junior
Chase Lowery, WR, Redshirt Freshman
Erin Outley, TE, Redshirt Freshman
Myles Slusher, DB, Junior
Eric Thomas Jr., DE, Junior
Warren Thompson, WR, Redshirt Senior
Jacorrei Turner, DB, Redshirt Sophomore
James Jointer, RB, Freshman
Taylor Lewis, DL, Redshirt Junior