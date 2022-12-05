FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Jackson caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns this season. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021 catching five passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson signed with Arkansas out of Royse City (Texas) High School in the Class of 2021. He was a four-star recruit who chose the Razorbacks over Texas and others. Jackson was someone that Sam Pittman said Sunday he wanted to use in the slot at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but that won’t be happening with the sophomore entering the transfer portal.