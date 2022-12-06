FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks.

Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas.

“It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior season I was just trying to get one (offer from Hogs), but also prove myself just because I missed all my junior season. I wanted to show people what I could do. I’m just living down the street. I’m close to my daughter and that really means a lot.”

In his first 10 games this season, Morris caught 95 passes for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns. His daughter is one year old. Morris talked about his strengths on the football field and what he does well at receiver.

“Obviously I can catch the ball,” Morris said. “I would say my yards after the catch. I can really do a lot of stuff after the catch. That is where I get most of my stuff.”

Morris and Fayetteville finished 7-4, but lost to Conway 37-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Morris talked about the season after the team had advanced to the Class 7A state title game the previous year.

“I liked it, but I would change it because of the factor we played Conway and put up no points on the board,” Morris said. “I wanted to make state especially how they did it last year. I wanted to return to action and win it. Not everything went to plan, but it was a good season (individually) for me.”

Morris talked about what he liked the most during his Saturday visit to the Razorbacks.

“Definitely like how the coaches welcomed me,” Morris said. “Especially like Coach G (Kenny Guiton). How he liked me and he was like (Sam) Pittman and very up front. I liked the facilities. I liked especially the Jones Center. My parents definitely did with all the studying and everything. So that was pretty good for me.”

After an automobile accident kept Morris out of his junior season he didn’t know what to expect as far as recruiting this fall.

“No, I did not (expect Arkansas to recruit him) honestly,” Morris said. “I was just hoping I could get at least one offer from my senior season.”

Morris talked about the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and joked about a conflict concerning the game.

“I’m really hoping Arkansas because my baby momma really likes Kansas and she’s gonna talk a lot of stuff if Kansas wins,” Morris said laughing. “So I’m really hoping Arkansas wins.”

Morris also had offers from Northeastern State in Oklahoma and Arkansas Tech.

