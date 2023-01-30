FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday.

Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.

“The visit was great,” Henderson said. “We went to the gymnastics (meet). I was there with the football players, my future teammates. I was there bonding. It was just great being around them. A brotherhood.”

As a junior, Henderson helped his team to an 11-1 mark. Among his future teammates at Arkansas is Gardendale (Ala.) cornerback Dallas Young who enrolled at Arkansas in January and is a true freshman.

“It was great seeing how he matured, how he fits right in,” Henderson said. “I’m just proud of him so I can’t wait to join him.”

Young talked to Henderson about his experience since arriving at Arkansas.

“He was just telling me how he’s planned out his classes and he goes to practice,” Henderson said. “It just feels like my other home when I come here. Hopefully I can get back here as quickly as possible.”

Travis Williams is one of Arkansas’ new co-defensive coordinators. He made a strong impression on Henderson as well.

“He’s a great coach,” Henderson said. “He’s energetic. He has a lot of energy. I like guys like that. I feel like they can make an impact on the program.”

At Arkansas, Henderson will play for Deke Adams. Arkansas’ defensive line coach has played a big role in recruiting Henderson since his arrival following the 2021 season.

“He was sorry I had to leave,” Henderson said. “I think he and I bonded great. I think we all had a great time. I think coach Adams is a great dude, cool coach.”