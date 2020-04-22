Kansas Adds Mena Tight End Mason Brotherton to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — Kansas has reached into Arkansas and got another commitment this time its from Mena Class of 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton.

Brotherton, 6-4, 235, announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday night.

Brotherton chose the Jayhawks over offers from Memphis, Liberty, Texas State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe and Mercer. Kansas offered Brotherton on Dec. 12, 2019. He talked to Hogville. net about his decision.

“The family atmosphere,” Brotherton said. “They talked from day one. They just won me over as this process went on. Great coaches, great people and they’ve been successful everywhere they’ve been. That’s who I wanted to play for. I asked myself who I wanted to look in the face the next four or five years of my life going to practice. I think those are some guys I can put my trust in.”

As a junior, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He was 1 of 1 passing for 25 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for five yards. In limited action on defense, Brotherton had five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. Kansas has talked to him about how they will use the tight end.

“We haven’t got to talk a bunch of offense yet,” Brotherton said. “We’re about to, but they’ve said they are gonna use me just about everywhere. At Kansas, they call their tight ends hybrids because they do a little bit of everything. That’s why they wanted me. They wanted a guy to be able to keep on the field to throw it to, but also get down on the line and block not having to take him out of the game.”

At Kansas, Brotherton will play for former Oklahoma State and LSU head coach Les Miles.

“It’s awesome I grew up as a kid watching LSU,” Brotherton said. “They had Tyrann Mathieu and all those amazing players. He did a great job coaching them. I never thought I would be playing for him one day, but the more I get to know him the more I like him and the more I’m ready to get this process started. I really think highly of him.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak there has been some speculation that no football will be played this fall. No one knows that at this time, but Brotherton talked about how he’s handling all that right now.

“I always had the thought in the back of my head I train hard if things do go wrong,” Brotherton. “But as of now I’m a 100-percent on football season and getting ready to go. This is my last year of high school and once I get this commitment past me it’s Bearcats all the way. I want to go win some ballgames.”

Kansas also picked up a recent commitment from Joe T. Robinson defensive end Deldrick Withers for the Class of 2021. Brotherton visited Arkansas for a Junior Day on March 7.

