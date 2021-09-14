Kane Archer Reacts to Arkansas Offer, Talks Razorbacks Win Over Texas, Game Atmosphere

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer was offered a football scholarship by Arkansas on Monday night just two days after he was in attendance watching them beat Texas.

Archer, 6-0, 180, also holds offers from Missouri and Michigan despite only being age 13. He was excited Monday night after getting the Arkansas offer.

“I’ve been growing up watching the Hogs play and to finally to get to talk to Sam Pittman and him to offer me is truly amazing,” Archer said.

What was the atmosphere like Saturday night when they beat Texas in front of a packed stadium?

“Oh my gosh,” Archer said. “That was one of the first college games I’ve been to in a long time and being in a stadium with 76,000 people is crazy.”

Archer admitted that when KJ Jefferson was on the field operating Arkansas’ offense that exploded for 40 points he couldn’t help but think about himself being out there one day.

“Yep,” Archer said laughing and that he did a little of that Saturday night.

He also talked about what else in the game caught his attention as the Razorbacks led from start to finish.

“What really caught my attention the coaching, play calling,” Archer said. “Not that we had better athletes or players which we did in some positions. Being better coached is a big thing we have it down here in Greenwood too. I saw better coaching than Texas and we played really physical football.”

Archer really likes Pittman and Dowell Loggains, Arkansas’ new tight ends coach.

“Dowell Loggains, man, with his experience and him trusting me and taking time to talk to me is truly amazing,” Archer said. “Coach Pittman is really a cool dude. He’s just a really cool dude.”

Archer is the starting quarterback on Thursday nights for the Greenwood ninth-grade team and also Tuesdays with his eighth-grade teammates. It isn’t someone age 13 in eighth grade has three Power 5 offers. Archer talked about that as well.

“Knowing that they trust me as an eighth-grader to live up to the hype that’s pretty cool,” Archer said. “As a college, university, for them to trust an eighth-grader with that is amazing.”