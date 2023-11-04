GREENWOOD — In a game that lived up to its billing, Greenwood completed a perfect regular season defeating Little Rock Christian 56-39 on Friday night at Smith Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer helped lead the way for the Bulldogs. Unofficially, Archer completed 18-of-26 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Archer also rushed 19 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Despite accounting for seven touchdowns on the night, Archer was quick to credit his teammates.

“I mean the whole offense is playing good right now,” Archer said. “The O-line, wide receivers, we’ve got Braden Davis running hard right now. Our O-line is getting top notch getting physical very play. You can’t guard an offense like that. That’s what happens we dropped 56. We’re playing really good right now.”

It appeared Little Rock Christian might take a lead into halftime. Thy were up 24-21 as the first half was winding down. However, the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the half then got the ball to start the third quarter where they scored again. Greenwood went from trailing by three to lading 42-24.

“I threw a bad ball in the first quarter (pick-6),” Archer said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to let that go. There’s more game ahead of you. You just go out there and ball out. I try to just put that in my past and play for my seniors.”

Auburn commit Walker White was outstanding as well for his team. He had one passing touchdown and rushed for three others.

“I didn’t get to watch much of Walker I was under the tent over there, but he’s a tremendous athlete. Cash (Archer) was talking all week how hard it is to guard that guy. He was chasing him around all night, but props to Walker he is great.”

Archer talked about what the Bulldogs have to do to win state.

“Be more consistent,” Archer said. “Our offense, we can’t punt. We’ve got to stay on the field and score every drive. The defense, third down is the biggest thing for them. Thy are playing great across the board. Third down is probably the biggest thing.”

As far as Arkansas, Archer, like everyone ls, is anxious to show the offense performs the remainder of the season.

“For sure, you’ve got KJ (Jefferson), he’s playing pretty well right now,” Archer said. “You’ve got Jacolby (Criswell) backing him up. I’m anxious to see what (Kenny) Guiton has planned.”

Archer said he has 16 offers now.