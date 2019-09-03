Kamren Curl, McTelvin Agim Named to PFF SEC Team of Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior safety Kamren Curl and senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim were named to the Pro Football Focus SEC Team of the Week.

Here is the Team of the Week on the defensive side in the SEC! pic.twitter.com/dUDVddmcUB — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2019

Agim had six tackles, two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss in the 20-13 win over Portland State. Agim is concentrating on defensive tackle this season after shifting around on the line in recent seasons.

Curl had five tackles, including four solo, two sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and an interception he returned 29 yards to the Vikings 18 with 2:46 remaining in the first half.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris also named the pair the team’s Defensive Players of the Week.

“From a defensive standpoint, our Players of Game were Kam Curl and Sosa,” Morris said. “Both of these young men played about as well as I’ve seen these guys play since we’ve been here. Defensively we played extremely hard. We swarmed to the football. We looked faster. We were physical. Had it not been for their quarterback making some plays we could have minimized a lot of their offensive yards and drives that were continued.”

On Monday, John Chavis also talked about the play of Curl.

“I thought Kam Curl probably played as good as he has played,” Chavis said. “I thought he was very solid on the back end. Kam made a lot of big plays for us, but I kinda expected that. When you start breaking it down in the offseason, not that all our kids haven’t gotten better, but he probably made the biggest improvement. So I’m not shocked to see him play as well as he did. Now what we’ve got to do is continue.”

No Arkansas player was selected to the PFF SEC Team of the Week. Running back Rakeem Boyd was chosen by Morris as Arkansas’ Offensive Player of Week.

Here is the Team of the Week on the offensive side of the ball in the SEC! pic.twitter.com/Wtpp5VprR9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2019

Arkansas will face Ole Miss Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.