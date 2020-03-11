Kamren Curl Hoping to Hear Name Called During NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety Kamren Curl left Arkansas following his junior season to pursue a career in the NFL.

Curl was in Fayetteville on Wednesday participating in Arkansas’ Pro Day. Curl, 6-1 3/4, 206, was one of four former Razorbacks at the NFL Combine. He turned some heads at the NFL Combine and spoke about that on Wednesday.

“That’s what I wanted to do,” Curl said. “Go get some more exposure at the Combine. I feel I did that.”

What events there did you feel you did the best in?

“Obviously the bench press,” Curl said. “I ran the 40. It could have been faster. I feel like I could have jumped higher, but it is what is really.”

He did 24 reps in the bench press at the Combine which tied for first among defensive backs. He timed a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump. His broad jump was 10 feet, 6 inches.

What was it like at the Combine?

“It was a long five days, but it was like a once in a lifetime experience so I appreciate it,” Curl said. “It was really kind of a grind.”

As far as Wednesday’s Pro Day, Curl talked about how he felt he did in that too.

“I felt like I did good,” Curl said. “I just did the 5-10-5 and the DB drills. I do DB drills everyday.”

Curl played in 34 games in three years at Arkansas with 33 starts. His only non-starting game was his first. In that game, Ryan Pulley was injured just before halftime and Curl replaced him. He started the next 11 games at cornerback. Prior to his sophomore season he moved to safety. He started 22 games there over the course of the next two seasons. What went into your decision to leave after three years?

“It was my decision,” Curl said. “I felt like it was best decision for me. I felt like it was my time to go.”

Curl was asked if he consulted anyone regarding that decision.

“I’ve been talking to my parents but it was my decision,” Curl said.

Do you feel as if you accomplished everything in college you could?

“Yeah, I feel like I had a pretty good college career,” Curl said. “Coming in and starting as a freshman. Starting all three years I feel like I did pretty good.”

He also talked about when he first knew he was leaving early for the NFL.

“It was like always in my head even before the season, but it was just my gut feeling,” Curl said. “During the season I just felt like it was my time to go.”

Curl met with one NFL team on Tuesday night and has others showing interest in him.

“I’ve been talking to the (Baltimore) Ravens, (Seattle) Seahawks, I just met with the (New Orleans) Saints last night,” Curl said. “More to come.”

Curl, who trained in Frisco, Texas, will now spend the time in Fayetteville from now until the NFL Draft April 23-25. He was asked what will be his priorities between now and then?

“Doing the right things,” Curl said. “Staying out of trouble. Going on visits with teams and giving my best impressions. So hopefully get my name called.”

He talked about Sam Pittman and the new staff and was asked his impressions of them.

“Yeah, I like them,” Curl said. “I met Coach Pittman before I declared I met with him. He’s a real cool dude. I haven’t met everybody yet, but I really like Coach Pittman.”

At Arkansas, Curl had 175 tackles, including 105 solo, four for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and 17 pass breakups.