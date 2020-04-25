Kamren Curl Gets Selected in NFL Draft

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety Kamren Curl opted to leave Arkansas following his junior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curlm 6-1 3/8, 206, was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 216th pick in round seven of the draft. Curl was a talented recruit from Muskogee (Okla.) High School who chose the Razorbacks over a long list of other schools,.

Curl played 34 games at Arkansas with 33 starts. He finished with 175 tackles, including 105 solo, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, recovered a pair, intercepted two, one quarterback hurry and 17 pass breakups.

He played both cornerback and safety at Arkansas.

