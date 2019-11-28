Kamren Curl Bright Spot For Hogs in Down Season, Grades High Against LSU by PFF

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior safety Kamren Curl is one of the bright spots for an Arkansas team that has struggled much of season.

Curl and the Razorbacks lost to LSU 56-20 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Pro Football Focus recognized Curl for his play against the Tigers.

Pretty much nothing has gone Arkansas's way this season, but Kamren Curl put forth a great effort against LSU. pic.twitter.com/B5JlyyRCSN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2019

For the season, Curl has started all 11 games. He is third on the team in tackles with 76, including 46 solo. He has four tackles for loss, two sacks, a pair of interceptions, couple of pass breakups, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair.

Arkansas and Curl will finish the 2019 season on Friday in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium when they host Missouri. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. and televised by CBS.