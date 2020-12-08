Kam Turner, Teammates Have Rivercrest Two Wins Away From State Championship, Recruiting Will Come Next as He’s Impressed With the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Rivercrest Class of 2021 quarterback and safety Kam Turner has the Colts 12-0 on the season needing two more wins to capture the state championship.

They have rolled past each opponent with the closest win being 17 points. They beat a talented Crossett team 61-27 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs last week. They defeated Pottsville 38-6 in Round 1 and then dropped Prairie Grove 48-23 in the second round.

They face a very good Warren (8-4) team this Friday at home and if they win that they will take on either Shiloh Christian (12-1) or Stuttgart (12-0) the following Saturday in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium for the Class 4A state championship.

For Turner, 6-0, 170, has been a workhorse for the Colts. At quarterback, Turner has completed 144 of 218 passes for 2,835 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed 180 times for 1,634 yards and 22 touchdowns. He even caught a 73-yard touchdown pass. On defense, he has 65 tackles from his safety spot. He has 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He has returned three kickoffs for 52 yards and a punt for 74 yards. He has scored 26 touchdowns. Turner talked about how his season is going and, to this point, could it have gone any better?

“No sir, this is the best year, all the home playoff games,” Turner said. “Multiple home games throughout the season. We’ve faced a lot of controversy with injuries. Even though the injuries happened the team is back now. It’s been great for us and couldn’t have been any better.”

Turner knows to not let Warren’s record of 8-4 fool anyone. They had COVID and injury issues starting the season 0-3. They have since won eight of nine games including an impressive 48-40 victory over Nashville last week.

“I know they are a good traditional team,” Turner said. “They win. They’ve been in the fire a lot of times. They will line you up and try to run it at you. They have good, fast receivers who can make plays. Their defense is great so and they are well coached so it will be a great game.”

For Turner, he talked about his game and what he brings to the field.

“I’m a dual-threat,” Turner said. “I can make plays. Whatever play is needed I can make it. I’m a 100-percent throughout the game. When I’m at quarterback I can takeover a game. It’s hard to contain me.I know how to use all the wisdom I have.”

For Turner considering a few month’s ago it was uncertain a season would even happen with the COVID issues hanging over athletics and other things. To possibly win a state championship now that makes it even more special.

“It would be great,” Turner said. “Throughout the entire summer some of us got together and we worked hard without any coaches or anything. So it would be great to win a state championship. We have really worked hard for it.”

Considering how well Turner is playing this season his recruiting is suprisingly slow in part to no camps this past summer and no coaches allowed on the road to evaluate. He has four offers, but his performance on the field indicates to observers he should have many more than that.

“The recruiting to me is going very slow,” Turner said. “I feel like I’m not getting recruited as I should. I’ve been working hard, trusting the process and doing what I had to do hoping things would change. But right now I’m just focused on winning.”

Turner has been accepted into the University of Memphis. He also attended a Junior Day at Arkansas before the NCAA shut the recruiting visits down.

“Yes sir, my family and I had a conversation the other day about walking on,” Turner said. “I feel like I will be good enough to walk on anywhere and get on the field and play somewhere.

“I did a visit up there and I fell in love with the environment and the coaches. I met Coach Sam Pittman when he first came. I like the program and I would love to go there. It’s great. It’s where I really want to go. That’s my dream school.”

But as with any great squad that’s undefeated 12 games into the season the Colts are by no means a one-man team.

“We have Keshawn Scott (RB-DE) he’s a very phenomenal player,” Turner said. “He’ll be the fastest player on the field at all times. He works hard and on offense he has [68receptions for 1,323 yards and 18 touchdowns, rushed 47 times for 441 yards and seven touchdowns].

“We have Jaylan West with nine touchdown catches and well over 600 yards receiving. Elijah Nichols has over 500 yards receiving and [5] touchdown catches. Clay Burks is a great defensive player. A lockdown cornerback. Our receiving corp is great.”

With everything that is going on and the Class 4A being down to four teams with all capable of winning the championship, what is the key for Rivercrest to prevail from that group?

“Staying focused when we face controversy or adversity throughout the game just stay focused and let that play go and move forward,” Turner said.

Kickoff against Warren is set for 7 p.m. Friday with Rivercrest hosting.