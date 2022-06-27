By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James has been to the University of Arkansas on so many visits in recent years the official visit didn’t allow him to learn many new things since he had seen it all previously.

James, 6-5, 265, committed to Arkansas on January 18. The commitment came after numerous visits prior to the decision. He has also continued to be on campus frequently since the pledge. Following the visit James talked about how it went.

“The visit overall was just really cool,” James said. “Just got to spend more time with most of the commits and really build a bond with them. Just had fun.”

James talked about what was different on the official as opposed to the unofficial visits.

“On the official, I think they really just open it up more for you and just give you everything that you could need or want, and just let you experience everything,” James said.

After his commitment to Arkansas, James became an active recruiter for others to join him in Fayetteville. He talked about what his pitch to other recruits is about.

“I’m basically just like ‘When you’re here, just look around. What else would you need? What else would you want? We have everything that you would need and that you would want,” so that’s basically just what I tell them,” James said.

As a junior at Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, James finished with 110 tackles, 25 for loss, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, an interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

