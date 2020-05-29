Kaiden Turner Pulling in Offers, Hopes to Have Strong Junior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School Class of 2022 linebacker Kaiden Turner holds two Power 5 offers and is looking hard at three other schools.

Turner, 6-1, 217, was offered by Indiana on May 13 and then Kansas followed up on Wednesday. Turner talked about the two early offers.

“I was really hoping,” Turner said of the offers. “I was trying to make it expected. I had been working really hard and hoping that it would be happen sometime soon. I didn’t know when it would happen, but I was hoping it would be sooner than later.”

Turner feels the offers are a product of hard work.

“I’m working hard to get them,” Turner said. “It’s not easy. It’s one-percent of people and a lot of people don’t understand that. Me and my friend Quade Mosier we would wake up at 4 in the morning and go workout at Bentonville at 5 in the morning. It’s just a grind. You’ve just go to work so hard for it because it doesn’t just come to you.”

As a sophomore, Turner had 87 tackles, 38 unassisted, four for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one recovered. He described what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I feel like I finish the contact really well,” Turner said. “Get off the block. There’s not a ton of linemen who if they get on me can stay on me. I feel I get off most blocks. I just finish the contact really well.

“You can improve on getting off blocks. I want to get to point where no one can block me. I want to be unblockable.”

Turner, like most athletes in Fayetteville and Arkansas, grew up following the Razorbacks.

“Really just Arkansas because it’s right here,” Turner said. “I liked TCU for a little while there. I don’t know why. Every little kid loves Oregon because of the cool uniforms.”

Turner talked about what an offer to Arkansas would mean to him.

“It would mean the world to me,” Turner said. “My mom went to college there. She doesn’t want me to go super far for college. For me to stay home like that she would be so happy.”

Turner said an offer to Oklahoma would also be nice and one from from UCF where Mosier will be a freshmen this fall could be coming.

“I have family that lives [in Oklahoma] and it’s not super far from home so my parents could attend every game,” Turner said. “That’s a big deal to me. I want to go to a college that my parents will be able to attend every game. That means a lot to me. OU would be awesome.”

The COVID-19 has forced athletes to have to adjust their training, but Turner feels it didn’t hurt him.

“I feel like it’s actually helped me as weird as that sounds,” Turner said. “It has given me an opportunity to separate myself from other athletes. Makes a difference because now I’m working and I know there’s a lot of athletes out there not working. So I know where I’m putting in work. I’m gonna stay confident in my game.”

Fayetteville slipped to 6-6 last fall, but Turner feels optimistic about the 2020 season.

“We can be as good as we want,” Turner said. “It just depends on how much we want it and how much work we put in. We’ve just really got to buy into our coaches. I feel like last year we didn’t do that all the way through the season. Starting Week 1, if we buy into what our coaches say I think we can be really good.”

Turner and Fayetteville are slated to open the season on Friday, Aug. 28, on the road at 7 p.m. at Conway.